1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.17cu.ft Fridge converted into a thermostat controlled paint, stain, caulk storage cabinet $25 443-941-4193

3.2 Lazy Boy sofas and 1 Lazy Boy Ottoman, very good condition, $500 for all 3 furniture items, 1 recliner in good condition $50 757-607-6955

4.Rival 5qt. Ice Cream maker, hardly used $40 obo, various pieces of glassware $2 apiece, various lamps for sale as well 757-710-8518

5.LF working artist space for rent near Cape Charles 626-213-4303

6.1987 El Camino V8, dual exhaust, power windows and locks, AC, $4,500 obo 757-350-9497

7.Bench grinder $25 obo 757-694-0402

8.2010 John Deere Z234 0 turn mower in excellent condition, serviced, ready to go $200 obo 757-302-5082

9.Ironman Inversion table, hardly used $95 757-787-8614

10.New HP desktop $300, 3 ton jack $200, guitar $60 757-387-0650

11.LF car or truck, can need work 757-302-5082

12.Flatscreen TV $50, Nebulizer for $30 757-894-7577

13.Deer hanger w/ pulley system, 2in galvanized tripods, 1 ton chain hoist 757-709-4362

14.Oil heater, heats 1k sq.ft $1,000 757-709-1096

15.2004 Chevy Silverado pickup, LF dual axle car trailer 16-20ft long, LF place for rent 302-519-1311

16.65in TV, 2 Peavy speakers and amp, glass China closet 757-694-8625

17.LF work truck or work van in running condition for a reasonable price 410-422-8973

18.4 Tires size 205-55-16, 2 225-60-16 tires $35 apiece 757-442-5009

19.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566