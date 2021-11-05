By Mark Richardson

It’s a bit late, I know, but I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the folks who took the time this summer to keep their corners mowed. I got the impression this year that more people were proactive about it and I’m grateful. It may seem like a minor thing against the backdrop of life, but it really helps safeguard our roads. Many of our secondary roads have intersections at oblique angles, which means some corners are difficult to see past. Adding in tall grass and brush makes for some really risky driving, particularly if you’re in a smaller vehicle. I’ve personally had a couple of close calls over the years and some folks haven’t been so lucky. Properly mowed corners are also much better aesthetically, improving the look of entire blocks, at times. Unkempt corners can be real trash magnets. So, thank you all for putting the effort into something that helps everyone.