The election is over and the final totals are in. Nothing changed in the final tallies for both Accomack and Northampton Counties, although Democratic candidates picked up a few votes when all the absentees were counted.

In Accomack County, Glenn Youngkin received 7,864 votes, or 61%, of the total vote. Terry McAuliffe received 4,932 votes or 38%. Princess Blanding received 28 votes.

Incumbent Rob Bloxom received a total of 8,416 votes in Accomack County ,or 65.5%, with challenger Finale Norton receiving 4,429 votes, or 34.5%.

These totals include Tangier which, due to a voting machine problem, did not get their totals in on election night. On Tangier, Youngkin received 154 votes, McAuliffe received 11 votes and Blanding received 1 vote.

In Northampton, Youngkin received 2,644 votes, or 50.3%, with McAuliffe receiving 2,573, or 49%. Blanding got a total of 27 votes in Northampton.

Rob Bloxom received 2,877 votes in Northampton, 55%, with Norton receiving 2,348, or 45%.

You can see a complete breakdown of all of the totals by precinct here.

