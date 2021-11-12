1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.LF roof repairman 757-414-0429

3.Boating equipment, DUDs for sale or trade, Handyman special 3 bed, 1 bath 757-693-0333

4.LF portable CD player for a car 757-709-4287

5.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in. TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable and separable 757-678-7483

6.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

7.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs great, moon roof included $2,300 410-997-2960

8.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

9.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

10.black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

11.Nikon D3500 camera w/ 50mm and 70mm lenses, throw pillows, pet covers for a sofa and chair 757-710-0132

12.2006 Ford Expedition, runs and drives, heat and ac $4,500, 12ft and 4×6 utility trailers, $2,000 for both, 61in. Bobcat 0 turn and 52in. Scag 0 turn mowers $4,700 for both 757-350-5873

13.LF unwanted cars and trucks 757-302-5082

14.Homemade utility trailer 5×8, cast iron bathroom sink, power tool stand 757-787-7969

15.Set of Peavy speakers and amp, flatscreen tv, fully contained hot dog cart 757-709-5126

16.5×10 utility trailer w/ ramp, like new $950 443-526-5741

17.1964 Cobra Kit Car, loaded w/ performance upgrades, built on Jaguar suspension w/ rack and pinion steering $40,000, will send more details if you text your email to 757-693-2154

18.6 Snowbabies 757-678-3619

19.White wicker 3 shelf unit $30, shelf and quilt rack 60×3.34, redwood stained $20, small maple stain 3 shelf construction book case 37in high $20 757-665-4063

20.English horse riding equipment (saddles, stirrups, bridles, etc.) call Pam Hart at 443-235-1620

21.LF preferably plastic portable dog carrier, medium size 757-387-0051

22.pickup truck hydraulic hitch mounted crane, like new $150, collapsible metal dog crates, LF gas powered telescoping pole saw 757-442-2465

23.Troybilt bronco riding mower $130 (preferably text) 757-990-5849

24.LF pickup truck or work van, LF Mushrats, LF place to rent, 2 bedroom trailer or house, must be private owner 410-422-8973

25.Tow dolley by Tow master w/ led lights $800 obo, Simpson pressure washer 1900cc $275 obo, truck tires 275-60-r20 97-99% tread $350 for all 4 757-710-1490

26.LF high caliber pistol 45, 20-12gauve shotgun, Hudson Valley steamer 757-387-7506