1.25 gallon 5 HP portable air compressor, excellent condition, $250 OBO, will maintain 9 cu. ft of air pressure. Samsung Galaxy A tablet, paid $200, asking $50, includes ziplock case. 757-709-9570

2. 55 gallon plastic barrels, $7 apiece. Propane tanks for a grill, small, $20 apiece. Shop vac, $40. 410-968-2045 in Crisfield

3. Need someone to haul away a branch pile picked up during winter. Must have pick up or trailer. Will discuss price. 757-442-5655

4. Big Red Troybilt Rototiller, Gas Garden Tiller, This is the big one. 10 Horsepower Brigs & Stratton engine. Battery start: recent purchased battery. Four forward speed and two reverse speeds. Tines in excellent condition. 20“ width. Rear tines, forward rotating. Used but refurbished and in excellent condition. New electrical switch. New solenoid. New wheel oil seals. New seals and gear in tine control box. Handles are easily reached from either side. Front wrap around bumper. Can deliver. Best available new Price, $3,400; Asking $1,700. 1-717-688-1893

5. 2 outboard motors for sale. 4 HP Johnson, asking $400. 28 HP Johnson, $300. 757-709-0466

6. 1979 c10 Shortbed pickup, no motor, no transmission, $1,500. 1990 Silverado with motor and transmission, running parts only, $1,000. 757-350-9497

7. 85 Honda 125cc 3 wheeler, runs and rides, $1,600. 1-443-523-5741

8. XL Adult female pampers for sale. Twin size metal bed frame only. Other household items. Call for more information. 757-787-8590 and leave a message

9. 1992 KAWAII PIANO IN LIGHT OAK. IF INTERESTED CALL 757-824-0750 AND LEAVE MESSAGE. MUST BE PICKED UP.

10. Nine by nineteen-foot roll of red carpet, $20. 1-757-695-0294

11. Double wide trailer for sale, in good shape. 757-442-2439 leave message if no answer

12. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will come pick up for free. Selling burn barrels, $20 apiece. 757-678-2566

13. LF riding lawn mower, between $300 – $400, in good working condition. 757-787-2534

14. Extend telescoping aluminum extension ladder, folds down to 36 inches, expands up to 15.5 feet, very good condition, lightly used, $200. 757-710-8893

15. LF set of quick change forks for a skid steer. 410-430-7128

16. Mini fridge, $20. Small GE chest freezer, $50. 757-442-2465

17. Kaufman 3-4 car trailer, $12,500. 512-789-0758

18.22 foot galvanized boat trailer, galvanized rims. Rods and reels. Bicycles. 757-824-5863

19. Vanity with 3 mirrors, two drawers, no stand. 3 bags of garden soil. Corner desk. 757-894-2045

20. LF stand that can hold a 250 gallon oil drum at a reasonable price. 410-202-6586 in Pocomoke City

21. Stainless steel dog box for the back of a pickup, currently used for hunting dogs, $225. 607-437-4782

22.Looking for laying hens & ducks. 1-757-710-3192