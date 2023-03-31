The National Weather services warns March is not going “out like a lamb” this year as a major storm system is set to spread a plethora of weather hazards across the central and eastern U.S. over the next few days.

The deepening low pressure system responsible for much of the anticipated active weather is forecast to push northeast from the central Plains today and enter the Great Lakes region by tonight. A strong cold front attached to this system will clash with warm and humid air surging into the Lower/Mid-Mississippi Valley, sparking numerous thunderstorms from the Midwest to eastern Texas. These storms are then forecast to swing eastward tonight through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys before weakening early Saturday across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and several tornadoes (some strong) are expected today and tonight between the Midwest and Lower Mississippi Valley.

On the Eastern Shore, strong winds are being forecast, with the potential for rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory Saturday for Accomack and Northampton Counties as well as the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Residents are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Residents are advised to remain weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Along with the severe weather threat, storms may also contain intense rainfall rates.