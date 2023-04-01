MEN’S BREAKFAST

APRIL 1 @ 8:00 AM

Connecting men of faith on the ESVA. All men welcome this old fashioned breakfast. This month’s meeting is hosted by the men of Atlantic Baptist Church and will be held at the Atantic Fire Station, 10071 Atlantic Road, Atlantic, VA . Info: Phil Brooks at 919.624.9614.

EASTER FAMILY FUN DAY

APRIL 1 @ 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Easter Family Fun Day will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church in Bloxom Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt, Bounce House, Yard Sale and More. Bring the family.

Melfa Community Park Melfa, VA

Melfa United Methodist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt at the Melfa Community Park on Saturday April 1st at 1 PM. Rain date will be April 8th. Ages 1 to 13 are welcome.

Come and “Share the Light of Jesus”. We have many activities for children of all ages such as an Easter Egg hunt for the Elementary age, A Scavenger Hunt for the Middle school and up, games, paper lantern decorating and lots of treats. Saturday April 1 from 1:00pm until 3:00 pm.

April 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Market Street United Methodist Church @ 75 Market Street, Onancock VA 23417

A musical Drama presented by the Market St. UMC Church Choir Sunday April 2 at 10:00 AM. Everyone is invited

April 2 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Exmore Moose Lodge 15315 Merry Cat Ln, Exmore, VA

Tickets can be purchased at the door and credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Come and enjoy a sampling from over 15 restaurants and food vendors. Suinday April 2 from 3 until 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank. Sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club.

April 2 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Smith’s Chapel UMC 35475 Upshur Neck Rd, Quinby, VA 5:00 p.m. Covered Dish Supper. 6:00 p.m. Auction Good Food. Good Bargains and Good Fellowship