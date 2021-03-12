1.Jazzy electric wheelchair, like new condition $650, Kenmore elite stainless steel gas grill w/ 4 burners, very good condition $350, 2 inground ponds $15 each, $25 for both 757-442-5019

2.Dodge Dakota pickup, 4 cylinder $1,200 firm, LF burn barrels 757-894-1233

3.Coleman generator, 19ft boat, LF house to rent In Northampton County 757-710-8606

4.Truckload of Oak seasoned firewood $200 obo, 757-709-4287

5.2015 Ford Fusion SE $9,000 obo 757-894-0869

6.2009 Chevy Silverado pickup w/ brand new transmission 443-783-5242

7.LF employee to help around a poultry farm, must have transportation 757-894-1937

8.0 turn lawn mower, Hustler Raptor, 52in deck, 24hp Koehler engine $220 757-710-5611

9.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

10.LF goats 757-709-2504

11.Heavy duty utility trailer w/ double wheels, vegetables for sale 757-350-1972

12.Upright vacuum, color tv, house phone, LF microwave 757-331-2598

13.Lawnmower $450, brand new blades, 48in deck 678-3840

14.LF house trailer for reasonable price, LF small chest type freezer, LF walker w/ wheels 894-5700

15.2 cellphones $15 apiece, air fryer 757-787-7969

16.757-350-9849 2 chihuahua puppies to give away to a good home

17.Very good condition commercial grade 0 turn mower, 60in cut, new belts & blades, w/ extra sets 757-999-4858

18.14ft duck boat & trailer $600 obo 757-617-5288