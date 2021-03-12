The Eastern Shore reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, with two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 79 tests for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

As of Friday morning, 7,748 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,960 have been given both. In Northampton, 3,786 have received the first dose and 2,480 have been full vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,091 test positives with 498 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations were unmoved Friday, remaining 925 statewide.

79 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,424 tests for a test positive rate of 3.9%.

