Irene Mlodynia was born October 17, 1930, in Lezajsk, Poland, to Ignac and Mary Markiewicz. She was the youngest of eight children, brothers, Adam, Charles, Michael and sisters, Pauline, Francis, Antoinette and Elizabeth. Irene immigrated to the United States June 10, 1947. She first worked at an eyeglass factory in Queens, NY, where she met her future husband Stanley Mlodynia who she married June 21, 1953. Irene received her U.S. citizenship April 24, 1973. She was later employed at an electronics manufacturer where she rose to the title of Forewoman. She retired in 1987 and in that year Irene and Stanley moved from Long Island to Vaucluse Shores, Machipongo, VA. Together they would fish, listen and dance to Polka music, and enjoy their peaceful surroundings. They were Devout Catholics attending services at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cape Charles VA, where Irene was a Eucharistic Minister. In her lifetime Irene survived breast cancer and heart bypass surgery. In 2012 Irene was diagnosed with dementia. Sadly, her husband, Stanley, passed away in 2017. After Stanley’s passing, Irene returned to New York where she was cared for by her son, Edward and his wife, Cindy, as well as a live in care provider, Meri. She received numerous family visits. Her niece, Felicia and her husband, Greg, would routinely visit and bring her flowers and cake. Irene enjoyed when family got together for family gatherings, on birthdays and holidays. In February 2021, doctors believed Irene suffered a stroke, and on March 10, 2021, she peacefully passed away.

Irene is survived by her four children, John and his wife, Joyce, Edward and his wife, Cindy, James and his wife, Viola, and Thomas and his wife, Joan; grandchildren, Melissa, Adam, Scott, John, April, Eric, and Andrew; and great grandchildren, Hailey, Lindsay, Anthony, Avery, Haley, and Alina.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Interment will follow in Cape Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, Virginia 23310.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

