1.LF tractor trailer bodies, no title necessary, for storage. Gasoline power washer, hose, gun, runs, $100. LF work truck, cheap as possible. 302-519-1311

2. Looking to buy a mens 3 speed bicycle, 26″, in very good condition. 757-710-6779

3. Wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. Motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287

4. Acre of property, all cleared, perks, $29,000. 6,000 BTU window AC, cools fine, newer type, $75. Double door side by side refrigerator, black in color, $200 firm. 757-710-5238

5. Four 16-inch Chevy 6 lug rims, aluminum, stock, $25. Oak kitchen table. Large very comfortable camo recliner. 757-331-1911

6. Camping trailer, 1978, 21 foot, very good condition, Ruff, self contained, $1,400. 757-894-7985

7. Brown horse saddle, good condition, $110. Ping pong table, professional size, free. Hunter ceiling fan, 3 lights, 5 blades, $195. 757-336-5124

8. Decoy rig, bluebills, black ducks and widgeon, decoy weights, cork, any reasonable offer. 757-442-7784

9. 2000 Ford Mustang Convertible, excellent condition, 149k miles, $4,500. Generator brand new in box, $750. Pressure washer, $100. 757-777-2506

10. LF a refrigerator for a mancave! 1-757-387-2114

11. 2002 Ford mustang V6 runs and drives great $3000. 1-443-523-5741

12. 15′ fiberglass boat with 70 HP Tohatsu engine, runs great, new lights and floor, upholstery needs work, galvanized loadrite trailer, $1,500. 14′ v-bottom aluminum Game Fisher boat in excellent condition, make offer. 757-787-2961 call back if no answer.

13. For rent in the Outer Banks, NC, 2 apartments in mid September, ocean view, deck, beach, pool, hot tub. 757-414-0429

14. Double bed frame, mattress and boxspring, $25. Child’s table, desk and chair, $25. Fresh eggs, $3 a dozen. 757-665-6279

15. LF small size pickup, in good running condition. 757-709-0368

16. 2002 Kawasaki Voyageur Golf Cart, 25k miles, all ready to go, runs great, $3,000. 2007 VTX Honda, $4,000, 4k miles. Chrysler New Yorker, 1991, slips a little bit in over drive, great clean car, needs transmission work, $1,000. 757-894-5713

17. 2 acoustic guitars, electric bass, electric guitar, speaker all in one, $250. 757-678-2778

.