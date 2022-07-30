The Chincoteague Carnival wraps up Saturday night. Rides, Games, Fun, and Food – Chincoteague Island style! A great variety of food is available for purchase from hot dogs and pizza to clam and oyster fritters. Rides and games for all ages. Live entertainment on the stage. Try your luck at BINGO too. Fireworks on July 30 at 10pm. All proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. For more information on Carnival, Fireworks, and Pony Penning schedule and helpful hints visit ChincoteagueChamber.com/Pony-Penning.

Dinners are back at the Glorious Church of Jesus Christ in Onancock, Virginia this Saturday, July 30, 2022. Same church, different menu and just as good as my sister! Please come and support us. Menu: Fried Fish, Fried Apples, Coleslaw & Homemade Cornbread…..$12.00 Fried Chicken with Coleslaw and String Beans….$10.00 Hot Dogs with French Fries & Coleslaw…..$8.00 You may mix and match sides May God Bless each and every one of you. Cash payment only.

Summer 2022 in Cape Charles will once again be alive with the sound of music featuring free concerts in Cape Charles’ beautiful Central Park, presented by Citizens For Central Park and the Town of Cape Charles!

The Harbor For The Arts Summer Festival is the largest summer-long concert series on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and showcases a wide variety of musical artists with something for everyone.

Now in its ninth year, the weekly concerts attract thousands of local residents and visitors and provide an opportunity to enjoy free family friendly entertainment and to socialize with friends and neighbors, old and new.

Food vendors will be on site for the concerts. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy!

This Saturday’s entertainment is the Celeste Kellogg Band.

