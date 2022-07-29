Along with most of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties are part of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for this afternoon until 8:00 PM.

Scattered strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon into this evening ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall are the primary threats.

However, isolated instances of large hail and a low threat for a brief tornado exists primarily along a pseudo warm front extending from north central Virginia into the Northern Neck.

Saturday is expected to be the nicest day in weeks, with highs in the mid 80s and north winds.

