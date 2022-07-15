1.LF someone who might be interested in doing trash pickup once a week (not a large amount, 1-2 people). Maybe someone who lives down in the Deep Creek area? Plz call 1-321-431-1770 if interested.

2. Frigidaire electric range, brand new, never been used, excellent condition $550 or best offer. 1-757-710-3990

3.Electric scooter. This is a Razor EcoSmart with pannier bags and a rear rack. Does 18Mph for 10 miles. In great condition and has upgraded battery pack. List is $580 I’ll take $450. Electric Folding Mountain bike by Ancheer. Has a 9 speed shifter and 3 drive modes. It has a rear rack/lights and a digital control screen. Maybe ridden 10 miles on it so it’s in brand new condition. List price is $720 I will sell for $600. 1-757-999-4140

4. 4 22-inch rims and tires for sale, $300. 757-607-6666

5. Wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. Please call for price (757)789-5287

6. Loc Burner with 100 quart pot, basket, 20lb tank and regulator $ 50.Maxx Haul car cargo carrier $100. Poulan Pro 42 inch riding mower, for parts only $100. 757-919-0321

7. 40 gallon electric hot water heater, $100. 757-710-4428

8. LF someone to help move furniture. 757-894-7577

9. 5 enamel painted metal lamp shades, antique, with fixtures, $40 apiece. 757-894-0896

10. Camper shell, $75. 757-665-4051

11. 1999 Ford F-150, $2,500. 757-894-9463 or 757-894-4416 ask for Robert or Deanna

.