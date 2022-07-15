Funeral services for Justin Richardson, Sr. of Westover, MD will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at St. James UM Church, Westover, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Dr. Bernadette Beckett will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.