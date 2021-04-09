1.Black, stand-alone microwave w/ stainless steel door, in working condition $20 TEXT 571-205-5975

2.LF apartment 757-350-5088

3.2001 Pt Cruiser $1,600, 61in 0 turn mower, runs, cuts good $1,700 757-350-5873

4.2 electric lawnmower, ones brand new in box $75 and $50 use one season 757-442-2628

5.757-665-7361 LF somebody to help clean a yard

6.757-678-5360 Power Air Fryer $35, like new condition

7.Magazines Cushman Club Of America, National Vintage Motorbike Club $25 for the whole stack 757-665-4868

8.1 week timeshare in Kitty Hawk, NC, various rooms and appliances $600 757-442-3862

9.LF scooter for reasonable price 757-709-9886

10.LF 1 bedroom apartment in Parksley 757-710-5516

11.Taking applications for 2bd mobile home 757-854-1834

12.302-519-1311 LF used dual axle car trailer, cheap as possible, LF full size work truck cheap as possible

13.Kenmore electric dryer, white in color, $35, 55gal barrel wood stove $15, BabyEinsteins Toy 442-2465

14.3 pet carriers 757-854-3978

15.Wood stove $250, craftsman 42in cut grass cutter $500 757-999-3437

16.828-335-0254 S430 Mercedes Benz 2002

17.LF microwave 757-709-9544

18.1993 300E Mercedes Benz $500, 18 acres of farm land 757-787-7677

19.757-693-1807 LF riding mower for parts

20.Fresh, organic Chicken eggs $3 a dozen, 757-387-0968

21.757-331-2598 color tv, vacuum cleaner, house telephone, LF microwave