Riverside Health System is pleased to announce the introduction of three new members to its Board of Directors: Jorge Yinat, Ph.D, G. Royden Goodson, III, and Alexis Swann. In addition, Honorable Gabriel A. Morgan, Sr. was named as board chair and Thomas R. Byrd as vice-chair. This transition within the board comes as several board members, Alan S. Witt, Jerold W. Allen and Julie K. Rautio, retire from their positions.

“We’re excited to welcome our new board members to the Riverside family. We are confident that their passion for the community will drive our ongoing success in supporting the Hampton Roads area,” said Bill Downey, CEO of Riverside Health System.“We also thank our retiring members for their dedication and service to our organization. Each has played an important role in continuing our mission to care for others as we would want our loved ones to receive.”

Hon. Gabriel A. Morgan, Sr., chair: Sheriff Morgan came on the Riverside Health System Board in February of 2017. Sheriff Morgan was recently elected as the board’s new chair and will fill the role of Alan S. Witt, who provided 16 years of dedicated service. Through his extensive experience in civic, government, and leadership activities, Sheriff Morgan will help Riverside continue to grow and expand.Thomas R. Byrd, vice-chair: Mr. Byrd joined the Riverside board in March of 2017. Mr. Byrd was recently elected as the board’s new vice-chair. Mr. Byrd offers insights as a retired CEO for Anthem Virginia in addition to his active role in several community boards and local organizations.

Alexis Swann: Ms. Swann, president of TowneBank Peninsula and Williamsburg, joined the board in February 2020. She is also a board member for several organizations including the United Way of Virginia Peninsula, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation Inc., Fear to Freedom, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, and the Hampton Delta Foundation Inc. She also serves on the Board of Visitors of Virginia Commonwealth University.

New members Joining Ms. Swann on the board this year include:

Jorge Yinat, Ph.D.: Dr. Yinat joined the Riverside board in February 2021 and provides expertise as a business and management consultant. Founder of James | Williams | York & Co., Dr. Yinat is a Virginia-licensed property and casualty insurance producer and a management scholar at local colleges and universities. Dr. Yinat currently serves as a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Small Business Commission and formerly held the position with the Virginia Latino Advisory Board.

G. Royden Goodson, III: Mr. Goodson, CEO of Warwick Mechanical Group, joined the Riverside board in February 2021 and has served on numerous community boards. Currently, Mr. Goodson is chairman of the Riverside Regional Medical Center, and is also well known for his philanthropic efforts and is very involved with many charitable organizations, including ORPHANetwork, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, The Norfolk Forum and The Mariners’ Museum.

The Eastern Shore is represented on Riverside’s Board by Robert Crockett and Dr. David Jones.

.