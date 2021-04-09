A private funeral service for Mr. Gary Pinkett, Sr. of Hurlock, MD will be held on Friday 04-09-21 at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.  A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.