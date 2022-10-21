- Two mattresses and box springs. Used but in Good condition. Free 757-709-0400
- 7 laying hens for sale. They are 2 years old. $15/all. Full size trampoline $50. Call 757-442-2465.
- LF an electric stove in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720
- 2020 Honda CRF125 Dirt bike like new comes with street and dirt tires $3200 443-523-5741
- Looking for 3 -4 laying hens. Live in Painter. 757-442-2907
- FREE silkie mix roosters 757-710-3192
- LF moped mechanic, For sale car ramps 20 electric drill 40 push mower 30 call 757-709-0923
- Two pop-up Deer blinds both in great shape. One person Blind $40; two person blind $50.00. Have all parts plus carrier for 2 person blind. 757-442-7029
- Large kitchen island w/chairs $50 757-709-9168
- Craftsman table saw, generator, 275 gal. oil drum for sale 757-710-5660
- 1997 Ford F-250 utility truck $5,500 757-387-2256
- LF used car trailer 16′-20′ dual axle, LF work truck 302-519-1311
- 2007 Dodge caravan needs work $1,000 757-694-7708
- 2004 Chevy Blazer $1,300 757-919-0001
- Dog free to a good home 3 yrs. old 757-709-5486
- LF free bull dog puppy or pit bull puppy 757-678-3913
- New yard sweeper for sale 4′ wide $250 757-665-7927
- Chickens for sale different breeds, Scooby ducks $5 each 757-594-6059
- LF donations of men’s clothes 3-4 XL long sleeves shirts 757-829-5650
- 2x10x14 heart pine wood 14-15 for sale 757-709-9612
- Cast iron wood stove for sale 757-442-367
- 3 pc. living room set for sale 757-442-5370
- LF small or full size fridge 757-710-5507
