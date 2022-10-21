Following an executive session Wednesday night, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to terminate the services of RH Contractors, builders of the new library immediately.

The Board discussed dismissing R and H back in January but the bonding company said that action would significantly delay the completion of the project because new bids would have to be sought and a new contractor hired to finish the building. At that time the Board decided to allow R&H to continue work and finish the project.

However the Board reversed course and according to a Library Foundation member, the site was locked and the contractor’s equipment was moved on Thursday.

What this means for the timetable of completing the new library is currently unknown. We will be seeking more information on the matter `as it becomes available.

The library project has been beset with delays and supply chain issues as the result of the pandemic.

It was hoped that the facility would open in early 2023 but as of now it is unclear if that goal can be reached.