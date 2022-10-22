Funeral services for Norma Rae Gladding Godwin of Bloxom will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday at 1, with The Reverend James R. Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.