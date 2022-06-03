- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Men’s 29″ cruiser bicycle – new puncture resistant tubes stored inside Excellent condition. $75 firmSolid wood porch swing with chains $30 firm Text or call 710 6779
- $1,300.00 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160,000 miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work … sold AS IS 7574140074 leave phone number on answering machine.
- Macy’s brand distressed denim jacket, new, size medium but fits large or extra large, $ 20. 7577877351
- Lf a couple of tractor trailer bodies doesn’t need title. Lf used work truck cheap as possible even if it needs work. Lf dual axle car trailer 16-22 ft. 3025191311
- Animal play pen made of light vinyl with mesh sides good for hamsters or gerbils 7577877969
- 6 Kitchen cabinets brand new $100 7575056878
- Lf an experienced person to paint the bottom of a new pontoon boat 6074374782
- Lf a car port 7574692223
- 55 gallon metal oil drums, 55 gallon plastic drums could be used for dock, 300 gallon plastic with metal caged toke tanks 7575056863
- Sony hd tv 43 inch older model comes with subwoofer and 5 disc am fm receiver $150 delivery is available for small fee. Drum set with hardware and symbols cream color $350. Professional speaker stands and mic boom stand proline $50 all 7577101490
- 100 gallon aquarium with add ons and pump. Lf a carpenter 7578243519 ask for nick
- Set of tires Dodge Ram p75 60 20 7577105773
- 94 Plymouth voyager sliding door fully loaded blue 108k miles won’t be ready until next week, best offer. Lf a 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent in Maryland 4104228973
- Jon Deere backhoe 3 point hitch 7577105080
- Whole bunch of guinea pigs to give to a good home free 7578540857
- 7577098195 Vinyl album collection 60s-80s Trying to sell All at once
- Lf any video game stuff old school consoles or controllers. Nintendo, Sega etc. 7577090509
- 20″ cut push mower. YardMachine bought new last year, used twice, in excellent condition. I bought this mower as an interim mower while my riding mower was being repaired. $100 firm.
Please call 757-442-3077 between 9am and 9pm.
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page