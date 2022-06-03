  1. I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  2. Men’s 29″ cruiser bicycle – new puncture resistant tubes stored inside Excellent condition. $75 firm
    Solid wood porch swing with chains  $30 firm Text or call 710 6779
  3. $1,300.00 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160,000 miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor  needs work … sold AS IS 7574140074 leave phone number on answering machine.
  4. Macy’s brand distressed denim jacket, new, size medium but fits large or extra large, $ 20. 7577877351
  5. Lf a couple of tractor trailer bodies doesn’t need title. Lf used work truck cheap as possible even if it needs work. Lf dual axle car trailer 16-22 ft. 3025191311
  6. Animal play pen made of light vinyl with mesh sides good for hamsters or gerbils 7577877969
  7. 6 Kitchen cabinets brand new $100 7575056878
  8. Lf an experienced person to paint the bottom of a new pontoon boat 6074374782
  9. Lf a car port 7574692223
  10. 55 gallon metal oil drums, 55 gallon plastic drums could be used for dock, 300 gallon plastic with metal caged toke tanks 7575056863
  11. Sony hd tv 43 inch older model comes with subwoofer and 5 disc am fm receiver $150 delivery is available for small fee. Drum set with hardware and symbols cream color $350. Professional speaker stands and mic boom stand proline $50 all 7577101490
  12. 100 gallon aquarium with add ons and pump. Lf a carpenter 7578243519 ask for nick
  13. Set of tires Dodge Ram p75 60 20 7577105773
  14. 94 Plymouth voyager sliding door fully loaded blue 108k miles won’t be ready until next week, best offer. Lf a 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent in Maryland 4104228973
  15. Jon Deere backhoe 3 point hitch 7577105080
  16. Whole bunch of guinea pigs to give to a good home free 7578540857
  17. 7577098195 Vinyl album collection 60s-80s Trying to sell All at once
  18. Lf any video game stuff old school consoles or controllers. Nintendo, Sega etc. 7577090509
  19. 20″ cut push mower. YardMachine bought new last year, used twice, in excellent condition. I bought this mower as an interim mower while my riding mower was being repaired. $100 firm.
    Please call 757-442-3077 between 9am and 9pm.

Alexa WESR