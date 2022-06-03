Funeral services for Ava Whye of Chestertown, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, Worton, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.
