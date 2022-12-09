  1. Maytag, washer and dryer. Washer works well, dryer has noise issue. $80  757-787-2563
  2. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  3. Cannon 3 in 1 printer best offer, X Box 360 best offer 757-610-6730
  4. 24 one gal. cans of white latex interior paint $10 each or all 24 for $150 757-990-5436
  5. 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2002 Honda Rebel m/c $1,700, 2005 pop up camper $1,700  757-777-2506
  6. White wicker sofa and chair w/ cushions $75  757-787-1063
  7. LF medium size utility shed 757-894-0823
  8. 2007 Mazda 3 for sale $4,000 cash 443-735-6078
  9.  good working front loading washing machine up for sale $175 and can deliver it to the buyer for free. Call or text me  757-232-3612
  10. For sale skid steer trailer $1,700, Ford F450 bucket truck $6,500, 1995 Dodge 3500 dump truck $13,500  443-235-1416
  11. LF small breed puppy 757-694-1681 call/text
  12. Pecans $5 bucket 757-665-6279
  13. For sale Samsung washing machine $350 obo  757-894-6741
  14. 2008 16′ Carolina Skiff, 40 hp. Yamaha motor and trailer $4,500 757-387-7438
  15. LF seasoned hardwood firewood text 202-656-2485
  16. 2 Christmas stockings 28″ high $25 for the pair 757-709-0472
  17. Ladies Buffalo leather coat 2x $40, 6 hp. Craftsman vacuum $50, unfinished table top 33″x46″ 757-787-4537
  18. Bar set w/2 stools, rolling swivel chair, vanity w/mirrors and 2 drawers 757-894-2045
  19. 5 string Ibanez bass w/practice amp $175, BMW Borbat rim, assorted drums $25 ea. 757-710-1490