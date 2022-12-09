A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System.

According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage, and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

If you cannot boil your tap water:

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about 1⁄4 teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions,

“We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. To address this problem, we have repaired the system, followed by chlorination disinfection. We are working to restore water pressure,” said a release from the Town.

The Town of Parksley is also under a boil water notice, which is expected to be in effect till Monday.