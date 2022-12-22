The Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Justis as Interim Library System Director of ESPL. Justis will oversee administration upon the December 31 retirement of Cara Burton, the current director. Burton served as director for seven years. The Trustees formed a Search Committee for a nationwide recruitment of a new Library System Director and expect to hire the new professional before the move to the new regional library in the Spring.

Having grown up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Janet is pleased to join the excellent team of library staff, board members, and volunteers. Janet’s most recent position was Dean of Learning Resources at Eastern Shore Community College. She also worked at Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University. Janet has over 25 years experience in librarianship with 10 years experience as a Library administrator. She earned her Masters in Library Science at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Justis will lead ESPL into the new year with a return to full library hours of operation in Accomac and readying for the move. For more information about the library and its services, call (757) 787-3400 or visit espl.org.

.