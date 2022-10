1. fostered, well socialized kittens. 4 months old, spay/neuter pending, wormed, well cared for, good with other cats, 3 females; 1 male. white / black patchy (F); 3 gray tigers. Text “fosters” to 757 710 1778.

2. 757 787 7351

Free twin mattress, free old fashioned five seat, 2 three month old kittens need home, very loving and sweet.

3. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

4. 757 387 2473

75” flat screen tv. Brand new but can’t be mounted. Asking $1,000 or best offer. Also have a used medium sized puppy play pen for $75. Call anytime

5. LF auto mechanic work minor or major to stay busy 609 780 4960

6. LF A 3 TO 4 BEDROOM IN MORTHAMPTON PET FRIENDLY 678-3768

7. CHIHUAHUA PUPPY $50 442-7508

8 LF A FREE ENGLISH BULL DOG PUPPY…OR AN AMERICAN BULLY PUPPY 678-3913

9. 42 INCH LAWN SWEEPER NEW IN BOX.. $250..757-665-7927

10. ROYAL MAIL DINNERWARE SET.. FOR 8 PLATTERS SERVING BOWLS TPOT.. $150..

BUTCHER BLOCK FROM 1960S $350…KENMORE SEWING MACHINE.. $25..631-774-3739

11. 18 FT FIBERGLASS V BOTTOM BOAT… 115 MARINER ENGINE AND GALVANIZED TRAILER $2500 787-1898.LV MSG.. ON DISPLAY AT COMPLETE EXHAUST..

12. ELECTRIC FIRE PLACE SIMULATED FLAMES.. REMOTE CONTROLLED 757-678-6630 $250

13. 2001 INTERNATIONAL DUMP TRUCK VCG … JOHN DEERE BACKHOE….TRAILER FOR BACK HOE.. 710-0810

14. PHONE $15 757-607-6750

15. 2019 ON AND OFF ROAD MOTORCYCLE ENDURO.. $2500 OR TRADE FOR A NICE ZERO TURN..5 TIRES MOUNTED ON JEEP WHEELS 245-75-17 $500 VGC…COLEMAN GENERATOR 10 HP BRIGGS..$250..5K WATTS… 894-5713

16. 665-6279 CHICKENS.. LARGE BROWN EGGS.. PUMPKINS…

17. WALK BEHIND BRUSH MOWER.. SELF PROPELLED… WILL DISCUSS PRICE… HAVE A HEART TRAPS 2 FOR $40… LF HIGH CALIBER PISTOL 757-387-7506