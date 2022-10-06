After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ag Fair returns this Saturday at the former Northampton Middle School in Machipongo.

Now organized by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Shore Ag Fair will dial up all the familiar favorites that made the event a must go every year before COVID-19, including the baking contests, skillet throwing contest, the keg roll contest, hay rides, educational booths, an antique tractor parade, ANEC lineman demonstrations and lots of great kids activities.

This year’s baking contest will feature two main categories, pie and yeast/quick breads. In the pie category, enter your sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan or apple pies for a chance to win. Sweet potato biscuits, cornbread and dinner rolls will be judged in the yeast/quick bread category. New this year, one of Kathy Kellam’s legendary baskets will be awarded to a top overall winner for best in show.

Several new events are also planned for this year, including the Agricultural Photography Contest. Competition is open to all adults and youth who attend public or private schools in Northampton and Accomack Counties or are homeschooled. All photography work will be judged on the county level by local artists members of the Eastern Shore Artisans Guild. Winners will be selected in the Agriculture and Aquaculture categories for the following divisions: Adult division, Youth Elementary division (youth in grades K-5), Youth Middle School division (6th-8th grade), and Youth High School division (9th-12th grade). The top overall winner will also win a Kathy Kellam basket.

A kids area complete with face painting, corn boxes, a petting zoo and more will be available. Kids can participate for $5.

Other new additions this year are wader races and a tractor pull with the Peninsula Tractor Organization.

Food will be available for purchase from the Cape Charles Lions Club, Mt. Nebo Meats and sweet potato doughnuts from Quail Cove Farms.

For more information, please visit ESVAChamber.org.