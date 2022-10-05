By Linda Cicoira

Charges of strangulation, abduction, and rape were among the indictments handed down Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury.

Forty-four-year-old Rueben Darnell Brinson Jr., who has addresses in Quantico and Fruitland, Md., was indicted on June 21 felony counts of strangulation of his minor daughter, abduction of the girl, and a misdemeanor count of driving a vehicle on the highway recklessly as to endanger the life, limb or property of another person.

Court records show Brinson told authorities, “He did put his hands on his daughter” because he did not like the way she had been speaking to him. Brinson denied forcing her into the car. The defendant and his two children were traveling from Chincoteague to Salisbury when the incidents occurred. “She kicked the door open, he didn’t slow. He told her to just tell him she wanted out,” the records disclosed.

The other child told police his sister and father started arguing. “His father tackled his sister and was choking her (and) he had to pull his father off his sister.”

In another case, 34-year-old Christopher Ryan Collison, of Keller Fair Road in Keller, was indicted on a June 24 count of abduction, and June 25 counts of strangulation and malicious wounding. He was also indicted on counts of assault and battery that occurred on June 8, 9, 12, and 15. Court records identified the victim as Jessica Guerrero, also of Keller.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jonathan Martin Chavez, of Locustville Court in Onley, was indicted on June 28 counts of sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy of a child younger than 13.