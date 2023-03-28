Mary Lee Charnock, 74, and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Walter Reed Convalescent and Rehab Center, Gloucester, VA. A native of Painter, VA, she was the daughter of the late C. Edgar Hickman and the late Adeline Brizendine Hickman. She was a retired Dental Assistant and attended Maranatha Baptist Church Exmore, VA.

She is survived by three children, Kelly F. Pruitt and her husband, Daniel, of Painter, Lane Farlow & Dawn, of Quinby, VA and Nathan George Charnock, Jr. and his wife, Tina Marie of Pungoteague; two sisters, Jeanette Russell and her husband, Wade, of Pocomoke, MD and Joanne Campbell of Gloucester. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lee was predeceased by a brother Dennis Kemper and two sisters Erline “Tootsie” Jones and Shirley Robins.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

