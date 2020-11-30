Related Posts
Accomack County Sheriff’s Department to conduct ongoing toy drive
November 24, 2020
Coat, Toy and Bicycle Drive
November 27, 2020
ESAAA seeking volunteers for Income Tax Assistance Program
November 23, 2020
Local Conditions
November 30, 2020, 7:40 pm
Cloudy
58°F
58°F
7 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 29 in
humidity: 98%
wind speed: 7 mph SW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:59 am
sunset: 4:45 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
4 hours ago
Shore Talk - discussing the COVID-19 vaccine with Riverside Health SystemToday we were joined by Cindy Williams, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer with Riverside Health Systems, to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution on the Eastern Shore.