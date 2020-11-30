1.1994 Dodge Dakota, runs great, cap included, slight issue w/ tail light $1,300 757-854-8413

2:2012 Ford Focus, burgundy in color, $6,995, 3 electric heaters, excellent condition $30 each 757-894-7175

3.Richmond Electric 50 gallon water heater $100 757-894-1895

4.Trailer in Greenbush, 2 bed 2 bath, all appliances, central heat $650 text 203-231-4632

5.Golf clubs w/ new bag and accessories $50 757-787-3242

6.1998 Ford Expedition $2,000 443-523-5741

7.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

8.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

9.Upright vacuum, color TVs, house phone 757-331-2598

10.Digital heater $40 firm 757-694-8977

11.LF chest type deep freezer for reasonable price 757-350-1218

12.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

13.Antique chest of drawers, 4 post bed 757-787-7969

14.1999 Grand Prix, runs good 710-0810

15.757-709-2659 FREE copy machine/ printer, LF vehicle

16.2008 Silver Subaru Outback wagon, 4 door, black interior $7,800 obo 757-710-3660

17.Set of 22in rims for crown Vic 919-594-0197 call after 7

18.757-709-5610 LF bricks, LF transmission for Nissan Sentra

19.LF refrigerator or deep freezer for reasonable price 863-804-9619

20.LF male Chesapeake bay retriever 442-5500

21.757-709-8480 LF 1970-1981 Corvette, road ready or not

22.Bicycle rack for trunk or bumper $50, various vintage items 757-387-7506

23.2pc sectional couch, coffee colored 757-787-7969

24.Hens for sale $5 apiece, eggs $3, piglets 757-387-2008

25.LF 1-2 bedroom home between Onley and Accomac 709-2339

26.4 wheels and tires size 18, fits Volkswagen or Audi, brand new $700 410-831-5120

27.Canon T60 camera, 2 super zoom lenses $75 709-4787

28.LF firewood 442-7889

29.1986 Chevy Suburban, 2wd, automatic, brand new tires, clear title $950 obo, willing to sell for parts, LF small or full size pickup 410-422-8973

31.John Deere 105 lawnmower, 48in cut, motor needs repair/replacement $250 710-7146

32.1988 Seafairer deep sea fishing boat, comes with trailer $25,000 410-259-8262

33.1985 90hp Johnson boat motor, 16ft Chincoteague Skow, trailer for 20ft boat 757-331-1911

34.LF 1 bed apartment 709-0271

35.LF pecans 757-824-4950

36.LF studio apartment for rent $500-$525 a month 757-709-1842

37.Various Northampton County records and books 757-999-0083