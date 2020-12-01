Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam visited the Eastern Shore Wednesday. Northam started her day with a visit to the Food Bank in Tasley.

While there, Northam and her staff members packed food bags to be distributed this week by the Food Bank. She heard from Food Bank Manager Charmin Horton about the changes and adaptations that have been undertaken by the local organization to cope with the effects of COVID-19. Northam stressed the importance of basic nutrition as the foundation of anyone’s ability to succeed in life. She congratulated the staff on their continued efforts to help those who are nutritionally challenged.

Northam then visited the Accomack County Health Department and toured the facility. Jon Richardson of the Health Department talked with Northam about the efforts made by the department to cope with the COVID-19 and especially the original outbreaks at the poultry plants.

She praised the local Health Department for successfully protecting the residents of the Shore during these difficult times.

Northam then went on to visit Nandua High School and the Northampton Health Department as well.

