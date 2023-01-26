Funeral services for Lena Bolden of Hurlock, MD will be held on Saturday at noon at Refuge Temple Church of God In Christ Church, Cambridge, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 till 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St. Peter Church Cemetery, Church Creek, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD>
