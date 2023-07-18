William Gregory Cridlin, Jr., 77, husband of Elizabeth Cary Goffigon Cridlin and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at his residence. A native of Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late William Gregory Cridlin and the late Margaret Gresham Cridlin.

A member of the Virginia Tech civil engineering class of 1969, Greg went to work at Newport News Shipbuilding the day after graduation. In addition to his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech, Mr. Cridlin earned a M.B.A. from the College of William and Mary in 1971 and an A.M.P. from Harvard University’s Business School in 1990.

He held a number of positions within the operation of the company and retired as Vice President of Submarine Programs. He was a member of various civil and professional organizations, and he maintained an active role as a proud Virginia Tech alumnus.

In addition to his wife , he is survived by two children, William G. Cridlin III and his wife, Robyn of Mechanicsville, VA. and Marion Cridlin Wheeler and her husband, Jason of Bozeman, MT, five grandchildren, Anna Cridlin, William K. Cridlin, Adelaide Wheeler, Emerson Wheeler and Wren Wheeler. Greg is also survived by two brothers, Chiles Cridlin of Chester, VA and Larry Cridlin of Mechanicsville, VA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a third brother, Alvin Cridlin of Petersburg, VA.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Cape Charles Cemetery with Rector Vernon Murray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cape Charles Rescue Service, P.O. Box 3009, Cheriton, VA 23316.

