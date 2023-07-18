Woodrow Edward Fitchett, Sr., better known as Sonny, 79, husband of the late Nancy Williams Fitchett and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Johnsontown, VA, he was the son of the late James Milton Fitchett and the late Mary Elizabeth Isdell Fitchett. He was a retired Automotive Inspector.

He is survived by a daughter, Isabelle Fitchett of Painter, VA; two sons, Thomas Powers and his wife, Diane, of Jamesville, VA, and E.J. Powers and his wife, Heather, of Painter, VA; a sister, Barbara Fitchett Johnson of Cedarview, VA; a brother, Thomas Fitchett and his wife, Charlotte, of Accomack County, VA; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Woodrow Edward Fitchett, Jr.; two brothers, James Milton Fitchett, Jr. and Robert Fitchett; and a sister, Evelyn Isabella Fitchett.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home Friday morning from 10:00AM til 12:00PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P. O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.