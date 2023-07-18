Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Timmons, Sr., of Berlin, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at First Baptist Church, Booth Street, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Baron Hopkins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Calvary Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Bishopville, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.