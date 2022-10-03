Walter Hundley Chandler, 65, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home in Onancock, VA. Born February 12, 1957 in Onancock, he was the son of the late John Roland Chandler and Sue Hundley Chandler.

Following high school, Walt attended the University of Richmond, where he met Victoria “Vicky” Hilbush, the love of his life whom he later married and returned to the Shore. As an Eastern Shore native with roots tracing back to the 1630’s, Walt was among many in his lineage who were drawn to the Chesapeake Bay and maritime interests, including boatbuilding. In a recent article by the Eastern Shore Post chronicling Walt’s building his fifth wooden Chesapeake deadrise, he shared about his 43-year career as a master carpenter and woodworker but followed-up by simply saying “boats are my love.” He loved his family, was passionate in crafting wood with his talented hands, and loved being on the water and the serenity that provided.

Walt is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 40 years, Victoria H. “Vicky” Chandler; their children, Amanda C. Zarlenga (Zachary) of Chantilly, VA, and Seth H. Chandler (Melanie) of Willis Wharf, VA; brother, John R. “Chip” Chandler, Jr. (Nancy) of Onancock; sister-in-law, Kathryn L. McGlaughlin of Springfield, PA; grandchildren, Lucas, Harper and Jacob Zarlenga, and William, Beau and Deacon Chandler; and niece and nephews, Lyndsay Chandler-Fausz, John R. Chandler III, Matt McGlaughlin, and their families.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Walt’s memory to the Deltaville Maritime Museum/Boat Shop, P.O. Box 466, Deltaville, VA 23043.

