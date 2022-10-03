The Town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Team continues to monitor the ongoing nor’easter and a local emergency exists.

The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter impacting Chincoteague through Tuesday. Impacts include: wind gusts to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding have been occurring and will be significantly worse at this afternoon’s high tide cycle between 2 – 5 PM. Major Tidal Flooding Monday afternoon.

A voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague is ongoing. Those people in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community are strongly urged to evacuate by noon, today October 3. The shelter at Arcadia High School, 8210 Lankford Hwy., Oak Hall, VA is open.

Please be sure to take snacks, drinks, personal items, books and games to the shelter as these items are not available.

VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the Town if any closure was to occur. The Town will notify citizens by our Code Red system and other media outlets.

Continue to monitor local media outlets, www.chincoteague-va.gov, also, like us on Facebook for updated information.