The National Weather Service has lowered the expected high tides today on the Eastern Shore by one foot. The predicted tides will fall into the moderate range.

The predicted northeast winds failed to materialize as predicted and instead have shifted to the North. This will result in less flooding than predicted on Sunday.

There are still low areas that will be flooded this afternoon.

The high tides on the seaside will be around 3 p.m.

On the bayside, tides will range from a high near 4 p.m. at Cape Charles to around 7 p.m. at Onancock and 7:45 p.m. at Saxis.

Again there will be moderate flooding and there will be some streets covered in low lying areas.