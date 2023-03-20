Funeral services for Viola Reid, better known as “Twenty One”, will be held Saturday, March 25th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, Capeville with the Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Family and friends may call Friday night from 5 until 7 at the Cornish Funeral Home, 5494 Bayside Road in Hare Valley, Virginia. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
