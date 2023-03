1. 443 523 5741

2004 Honda crf 50 kids dirtbike runs and rides great $1000

2. Beautiful antique oak armoire.

54 inches wide and 85 inches tall.

Reduced to $325 or will consider any reasonable offer. Call 757-999-4427.

3. 7577103192

Items

Looking for a baby sitting job! Text or call if anyone has anything

4. 757 710 3192

Brown Chinese goose hatching eggs for sale $20 a dozen

5. 757 710 2701

2003 Toyota prerunner. 4cylinder, single cab. It comes with a bed cover and tow package. A very clean and reliable truck with 174k miles. Looking for 7500 OBO

6. FRONT LOAD KENMORE WASHER 757-815-1842

7. Small refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot (package deal) $50

7ft (indoor) Yucca plant $45

4ft chain link fence (gate) with hardware (VGC) $50

call 757-824-4555

8 RECLINER CHAIR LIFT WICKER SET WITH CUSHIONS DINING ROOM TABLE WITH 6 CHAIRS… 410-422-1850.

9. TIME SHARE AT SEA SCAPE MAY 6-13 KITTY HAWK.. SLEEPS 8 PEOPLE SWIMMING POOL AND GOLF COURSE… $700 757-442 3862

10. LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL 678-2566

11. WHEELS AND TIRES OFF OF A NISSAN WORK VAN…TIRES GOOD TREAD 70=-R 17 $100..YARD WAGON FOR LAWN MOWER… $100 HOT TUB 4 PERSON… MUST PICK UP $1500 894-8118

12. 5.5 ACRES BRICKHOUSE DR..757-350-0894

13. 2013 HARLEY DAVIDSON ST. BIKE $2700… 990-2405…387-0826

14. LF SOMEONE WITH A PICK UP..TO GO TO A STORAGE BUILDING TO HAUL SOME STUFF…WILL PAY… 678-3230

15. PEDAL BIKE.. PEDAL INSIDE…EXERCISE BIKE..$100 CASH..CAGES FOR SMALL DOG OR CAT $10 EA..757-990=-5262

16. TWIN BED $50 FOOTBALL CHESS GAME..NEVER OPENED..$50..CLEAR OLD BASEBALL CARDS $40 694 5295

17. 710-1262… GARDEN TLLER HUSQUEVANA.. HONDA ENGINE..$350.. WILL SEND PIX…