By Kelley Gaskill

Family is about creating strong relationships and providing a sense of meaning and belonging. Families can include blood relations, friends and neighbors as well as groups of people who work together closely. This week, Kelley visited with Clay Morgan and Bryan Daffin, members of Tasley Volunteer Fire Co., as they shared how their fire department is bringing back a popular fundraiser this year to promote family togetherness and fun. Get tickets for the 2023 Tasley Volunteer Fire Co Family Fun Raffle from any member, by contacting them through their Facebook page or calling the fire house at 757-787-7870. Tickets are also available for purchase at Buoy 56 in Cape Charles. The prize drawings and lots of fun will be Friday, May 26th from 6-10 P.M. live on 103.3 FM WESR and broadcast via Facebook Live on Tasley Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page: