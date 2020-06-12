A private funeral service for Vernetta Mitchell of Salisbury will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Wetipquin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
