1.Gas stove w/ tank, Refrigerator 757-709-5671

2.30in cut snapper mower in excellent condition $500 757-787-7268

3.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded, 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd $4,000 757-709-1181

4.2011 SeaDoo 3-seat jet ski, garage kept, new tires on trailer 757-710-8825

5.1996 Single-wide 3 bed 2 bath trailer in Exmore area 757-350-1633

6.LF 1 bedroom apartment in Parksley-Bloxom area 709-0271

7.LF 24in plastic Christmas decorations 757-824-0681

8.LF home to rent in Accomac 894-1233

9.757-694-5381 60in projection screen tv to give away, office desk w/ 2 drawers on each side

10.1999 Mercury Tracer for parts 710-2318

11.Solid Teak wood lazy Susan w/ serving dishes $15, women’s shoes $3 per pair, women’s jewelry $1-$2 apiece 694-7012

12.Madame Alexander Gone With The Wind Vivian Lee doll $15, 1970’s Tonka Fire Engine $20 757-787-1979

13.County Line Log splitter 15-18hours on it $875 709-2445 call after 5

14.LF roofing tin, LF roofing screws 757-710-6176

15.1973 Mobile Home to give away 709-9255

16.Adjustable heavy duty Ladder racks $50, 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 Van motor $400, LF single bed mattress in decent shape 710-1489

17.Chihuahua $50 442-6429

18.Black walnut Chest $75, old steamers trunk $50, LF A5 Belgian Browning 387-7506

19.Ford Taurus SE $2,400 757-336-3133

20.Special made metal flake pink guitar, shortneck 678-2778

21.LF adult drum set 757-303-5511

22.Nightstands, refrigerator, microwave 757-442-1309