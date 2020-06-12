A private Memorial Service for William Chandler, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
