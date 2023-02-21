Tresa Ann DeHayes, 88, wife of Charles Robert DeHayes and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her residence. A native of New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Mignemi and the late Theresa Cosimano Mignemi. She was a retired Registered Nurse and attended St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA.

In addition to her loving husband of 67 years, she is survived by two children, Eric DeHayes and his wife, Michelle, of Harborton, and Carlene and her husband of Tennessee; and a sister, Frances DiPasquale of Avon, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Rev.Fr. Michael Imperial officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Lawn Cemetery. Family will join friends at the Funeral Home Thursday evening from 7:00PM til 8:00PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.