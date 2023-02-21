Keith Dwayne Kellum, Sr., 86, husband of Kendall Quinton Willis Kellum and resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023. Born a birthright Quaker to Margaret Dillon Kellum and Earl Wayne Kellum on August 23, 1936 in North Branch, Kansas, he moved at the age of just four weeks to Friendswood, Texas where he was raised. He was devoted to his family, the advancement of the practice of pharmacy, and Christ Episcopal Church in Eastville, Virginia.

In addition to his loving wife of 44 years, he is survived by his children Keith Dwayne Kellum, Jr. (Caitlin), Jeanne Lavonne Switzer (Thomas), and Donald Keith Kellum (Sally); his grandchildren Campbell Hunt Kellum and Cameron Margaret Switzer (Conner Walsh); his great-granddaughter Frances Grace Walsh; and his brothers Richard Dean Kellum (Joanna), Daryl Edward Kellum (Kim), and Kenneth Earl Kellum (Lou Anne). He was predeceased by his brothers Gary Wayne Kellum and Larry Eugene Kellum.

Keith was an exceptionally caring individual and pharmacist. He attended Friends University and, after some time in the oil and chemical industry, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the University of Houston. The lengths he would go to in serving his patients knew no bounds. He developed deep relationships with his patients and was even known to personally deliver prescriptions to their homes. As a retail pharmacist, he specialized in compounding prescriptions for people and for animals, ranging from small birds to a whale.

His dedication to his patients also translated to advocacy of the profession at state and national levels. Over the course of his career, Keith served as the Director of Professional Affairs for the Texas Pharmaceutical Association, the Executive Director and President of the Virginia Pharmaceutical Association, Director of Association Affairs for the National Association of Retail Druggists, and on the faculty of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical College of Virginia as a Clinical Preceptor. His committee work and lobbying activities were extensive and continuous. His service to the profession was recognized through the National Council of State Pharmaceutical Association Executives’ Distinguished Service Award, and the Virginia Pharmaceutical Association’s Pharmacist of the Year Award.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 PM at “Elkington” in Eastville, Virginia, with the Reverend Janet Wheelock officiating. Pallbearers for the ceremony are Rodger Anderson, Rob Baxter, Bill Cann, Jim Elfelt, Clifton D. Graves, and Jarrett Sturgis. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staffs of the M.E. Cox Center for Elder Day Care and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach for their loving care over the years.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at foxfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367, Eastville, Virginia, 23347.

Arrangements made by Fox Funeral Homes, Temperanceville, Virginia.