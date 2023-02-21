Harvey Nelson Farlow, Jr., 77, husband of the late Candice Mears Farlow and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at his residence. A native of Maryland, he was the son of the late Harvey Nelson Farlow, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Mooney Farlow. He was a United States Marine Veteran, retired Manager for Verizon and a member of the V.F.W.

He is survived by four children, Kelly F. Pruitt and her husband, Daniel, of Painter, VA, Lane E. Farlow of Quinby, Jennifer Justis and her husband, Troy, of Painter, and Clifford Taylor and his wife, Michelle, of Lyman, ME; four sisters, Juanita Sherwood, Brenda Robinson, Maretta Turner, and Tonda Zimmerman; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Quinby Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

