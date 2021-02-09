A private funeral service for Tony Blake of Baltimore,  Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A private family viewing will be held Wednesday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center.  Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,  Salisbury, MD.