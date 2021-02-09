A private funeral service for Tony Blake of Baltimore, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held Wednesday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
